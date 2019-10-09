The market will accelerate at a CAGR of more than 1% between 2019-2023

The report, zinc market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application (galvanizing, die casting, brass and bronze, and others), end-user (construction, transportation, consumer goods, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global zinc market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the zinc market includes:

Zinc market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Application End-user Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Zinc Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Glencore Hindustan Zinc Korea Zinc Co., Ltd. Nyrstar Teck Resources Limited



Zinc Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Zinc Market Landscape 2019-2023: Application

Galvanizing Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Die Casting Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Brass and Bronze Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rising demand for galvanized steel will drive the zinc market

There is a high requirement for galvanized steel from the construction, automobile, and other industrial applications because of its durability, strength, and superior performance. The growing demand for galvanized steel will subsequently drive the need for zinc as galvanization involves the use of zinc as a thin coating to improve the service life of components. As a result, the growing need for galvanized steel is one of the major factors that will drive the zinc market growth.

Growing need for zinc from niche applications An emerging trend in the zinc market

Zinc is extensively used in niche applications such as energy storage and marine applications. In energy storage applications, zinc is used to manufacture zinc-based batteries because of the overheating of li-ion batteries in smartphones. In marine applications, zinc anodes are used for corrosion protection of various components such as ballast tanks, rigs, and hulls. Such factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global zinc market.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Increase in zinc ore production capacity

Growing demand for zinc from niche applications

Rise in need for nano zinc oxide

Global Zinc Chemicals Market 2019-2023: The global zinc chemicals market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2018-2023. The zinc chemicals market size will increase by 661.49 thousand tons during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

