Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at Shareholders' meetings September 30, 2019 2,666,990,510 2,759,830,360

A total number of 2,828,896,690 voting rights are attached to the 2,666,990,510 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

69,066,330 voting rights attached to the 69,066,330 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

