Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence engagement for a manufacturing firm. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify strategies undertaken by their competitors to manage the rising challenges in the European manufacturing industry. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client strengthen their position in the market and enhance market share by 19%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005534/en/

The rising need to embrace automation, lack of skilled labor, globalization, and security threats are increasing challenges for companies operating in the manufacturing industry in Europe. Owing to such challenges, manufacturing firms are in the need to develop new strategies and invest into new technologies. Also, staying updated on competitors' business strategies and processes are becoming inevitable.

Our competitive intelligence solution can help you to improve the efficacy of your business decisions by helping understand competitors' plans and strategies. Request a free proposal today.

The business challenge: The client is a heavy equipment manufacturing company based out of Europe. They faced huge competition from local players in the European manufacturing industry. In addition, they faced difficulties to retain skilled labor, employ cybersecurity measures, and embrace automation. As a result, they started losing their market share to competitors.

They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution. By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, the client wanted to analyze strategies of the top manufacturing companies in Europe and understand how they tackled the market challenges.

Want to identify areas where you lack in comparison to your competitors? Our competitive intelligence solution can help. Contact us.

The solution offered: By conducting a competitive intelligence study, the experts helped the client to analyze the top companies in the manufacturing industry in Europe. Also, the experts conducted market scanning and monitoring analysis, where they analyzed the market landscape and identified security threats in the European manufacturing industry. In addition, our experts also conducted a risk assessment and competitive benchmarking study.

The insights obtained from the engagement helped the client to gather comprehensive insights into the market and competitive landscape. Also, they were able to understand strategies adopted by the top companies in the European manufacturing industry to tackle the rising industry challenges. Additionally, they were able to strengthen their position in the market and enhance market share by 19%.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to:

Develop a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product and service offerings

Understand the strengths and weaknesses of their major competitors

Wondering how your business can benefit from our competitive intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the security threats facing companies in the European manufacturing industry

Assessing markets' readiness for new offerings, including new technologies and automation processes

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005534/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us