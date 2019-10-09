Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article that lists the pros and cons of predictive analytics in healthcare

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005448/en/

With the healthcare sector beginning to leverage advanced technologies such as predictive analytics and AI, healthcare organizations, health care agencies, and primary healthcare service providers must be aware of its benefits and risks. But to analyze the benefits of predictive analytics in healthcare, healthcare organizations must acknowledge the myriad ways through which they can benefit from this discipline.

Predictive analytics in healthcare plays a crucial role in improving operational management including the overall improvement of business operations and the personalization of drug therapies. Request a free brochure of our analytics solutionsto learn more about its benefits.

Predictive Analytics in Healthcare: What are the benefits?

1. Improving operational efficiency of business processes

Predictive analytics in healthcare plays an important role in enhancing the efficiency of business processes by scrutinizing patient data sets to determine admission and readmission rates, while also helping businesses to monitor and analyze staff performance in real-time.

Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and discover the true potential of predictive analytics in healthcare.

2. Accuracy of diagnosis and treatment through personalized medicine drug therapies

Predictive analytics in healthcare plays a key role at the individual level by helping healthcare service providers leverage prognostic analytics and big data to find cures for certain unfamiliar diseases. These insights can then be used by healthcare organizations to dynamically adjust their strategies in line with the discoveries and familiarize themselves with new conditions.

Talk to our analytics experts and learn how we can help you harness the true potential of analytics to drive healthcare outcomes.

3. In-depth insights to enhance cohort treatment

Digitization has enabled healthcare service providers to easily access patient data sets to make crucial decisions. Predictive analytics in healthcare includes population studies that use huge volumes of patient data to generate profiles of community and other cohort health patterns to create early interventions that aim to reduce the financial and resource load healthcare organizations.

Want comprehensive insights on the role of predictive analytics in healthcare decision making? Get in touch and learn more about our solutions.

Recent Articles:

In-store Analytics: 5 Major Challenges Retail Companies Face

Checklist For Selecting the Right Data Analytics Solutions Provider

How Marketing Analytics Solutions Help Revamp Brand Image?

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005448/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us