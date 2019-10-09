Native Women's Association of Canada Leaders Join the World Indigenous Business Forum to Support Global Indigenous Economic Growth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / In support of Indigenous economic independence, Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) President Lorraine Whitman and CEO Lynne Groulx join global Indigenous business leaders at the 10th Edition of the World Indigenous Business Forum (WIBF) in Vancouver.

Hundreds of participants are set to attend the WIBF, bringing both Indigenous and non-Indigenous business leaders from around the world for discussions about collective social and economic growth.

Since 2009, the WIBF has been providing support to Indigenous business people by offering networking opportunities for those who are isolated in their communities. "We are committed to helping further the economic independence of Indigenous women and their communities," said NWAC's CEO Lynne Groulx.

NWAC's vision for Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people encourages the right to improve their economic conditions through employment, entrepreneurship, education and training. "Indigenous women create change and should be recognized for their participation in worldwide economic growth," stated NWAC's President Lorraine Whitman.

Together, with the support and attendance of NWAC's President Lorraine Whitman and CEO Lynne Groulx at the WIBF, Indigenous economic independence will be highlighted for its worldwide importance and necessity.

