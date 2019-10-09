Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica invites travellers to uncover the hidden jewel of the Caribbean by introducing new inter-island air service

Making its debut on the 14th of October 2019, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica will expand the island's accessibility with air transfers from nearby Antigua and Guadeloupe currently. Additional island inventory to be announced in the near future.

PORTSMOUTH, Dominica, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheltered from mass tourism, the idyllic, unspoiled island of Dominica has long been the Caribbean's best-kept secret. As "the Nature Island," the destination attracts divers, snorkellers and outdoors enthusiasts from around the world as well as those simply wishing to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Reaching this pristine paradise is now easier than ever, thanks to new inter-island air service available exclusively for guests of the highly anticipated Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica.

Opening on the 14th of October 2019, the 151-room, five-star resort beckons travellers to discover all that Dominica has to offer without having to sacrifice on comfort or convenience. Guests may currently select from two departure airports within the Caribbean: Antigua and Guadeloupe. Passengers will be welcomed aboard one of Tropical Aviation's 10-seat Beechcraft King Air 200. The short, convenient flight to Dominica will offer photo-worthy, low-level views while ensuring that guests arrive in luxury and style. A private SUV transfer will round out the seamless arrival experience with white-glove, door-to-door service.

Round-trip inter-island airfare is US$250 per person or US$500 per couple. Private SUV transfers are available at an additional cost. Rooms start from US$370 per night. For more information or reservations: www.kempinski.com/Dominica/Cabrits?.

About Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica: Situated in Douglas Bay on the northwest side of the island, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica provides a breath-taking panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea as well as easy access to explore the island's countless waterfalls, natural hot springs and 365 rivers, one for each day of the year. All 151 rooms, suites, duplexes and villas are luxuriously appointed. Resort features include three distinctive restaurants for local and international cuisine, including farm-to-table and sea-to-table dining; an 18,000 sq ft spa; four pools; six beach cabanas; modern fitness facilities; two tennis courts; a children's club and on-site water sports. More than 8,000 sq ft of events space, including three meeting rooms, a boardroom and an outdoor amphitheatre, provide options for executive retreats, weddings and celebrations.

