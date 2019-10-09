Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Repurchase of shares

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that the Company has, on October 09, 2019 purchased 30,000 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 53.86 per share. After this transaction Golden Ocean holds a total of 1,200,000 own shares.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on December 20, 2018.

Hamilton, Bermuda

October 09, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.