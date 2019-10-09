The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% between 2019-2023

The report, automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type (in-built vehicle software and integrated software), end-user (distribution and logistics, automotive, manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the AGV software market includes:

AGV software market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type End-user Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

AGV Software Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Daifuku Honeywell International KION GROUP Murata Machinery SSI SCHAEFER



AGV Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

AGV Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

In-built vehicle software Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Integrated software Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growing e-commerce industry will drive the AGV software market

Vendors of the e-commerce industry are using automated guided vehicles to transport cartons, products, and pallets within warehouses and distribution centers. This, in turn, results in increased adoption of AGV software to track, guide, and control the operational activities of AGVs, which in turn, will boost the market growth.

Advent of integrated industry 4.0 with IoT An emerging trend in the AGV software market

The trend for integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT is gaining prominence in various industries as it automates data exchange in manufacturing and other labor-intensive processes. IoT helps to breakdown data of each AGV and analyzes the cost of operation. This analysis helps in minimizing the incidence of breakdown using predictive analytics and encourages vendors to use AGV software in automated material handling equipment such as AGVs.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Advent of integrated industry 4.0 with IoT

Increasing number of fulfillment centers worldwide

