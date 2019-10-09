The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% between 2019-2023
The report, automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type (in-built vehicle software and integrated software), end-user (distribution and logistics, automotive, manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the AGV software market includes:
AGV software market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Type
- End-user
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
AGV Software Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Daifuku
- Honeywell International
- KION GROUP
- Murata Machinery
- SSI SCHAEFER
AGV Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
AGV Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type
- In-built vehicle software Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Integrated software Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Growing e-commerce industry will drive the AGV software market
Vendors of the e-commerce industry are using automated guided vehicles to transport cartons, products, and pallets within warehouses and distribution centers. This, in turn, results in increased adoption of AGV software to track, guide, and control the operational activities of AGVs, which in turn, will boost the market growth.
Advent of integrated industry 4.0 with IoT An emerging trend in the AGV software market
The trend for integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT is gaining prominence in various industries as it automates data exchange in manufacturing and other labor-intensive processes. IoT helps to breakdown data of each AGV and analyzes the cost of operation. This analysis helps in minimizing the incidence of breakdown using predictive analytics and encourages vendors to use AGV software in automated material handling equipment such as AGVs.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of integrated industry 4.0 with IoT
- Increasing number of fulfillment centers worldwide
