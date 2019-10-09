BOIRON: Australian authorities report recognizes " encouraging evidence " of homeopathy's effectiveness

Australia's leading public research institute, the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), has finally released the initial report on homeopathy, written in 2012, and hitherto hidden.

The findings of this report are very different from those presented in a second report published in 2015, widely used to discredit homeopathy.

This initial report indeed identifies « encouraging evidence of the effectiveness of homeopathy » in several pathologies: otitis media, upper respiratory infection in adults, and some side effects of cancer treatment.

These revelations are very important due to the consequences of the truncated Australian report of 2015 on which many countries have relied to harm homeopathy and its medicines.

Boiron remains committed to recognizing the benefits of homeopathy for public health. We continue and will continue to work for a health based on the cooperation of all therapeutic strategies.

More information :

The first report, The Effectiveness of Homeopathy: Overview of Secondary Health, can be viewed in its entirety here: https://www.hri-research.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Draft-annotated-2012 -homeopathy-report.pdf

For more information: www.HRI-Research.org/Australian-Report

Press contact :

Boiron: Thomas de Climens (DGM): +33(0)6.14.50.15.84 / Arnaud Delaunay: +33(0)7.62.65.46.28

Lehning: Frédéric Henry (FHCom): +33(0)6.20.83.23.73

Weleda: Anne Muguet : anne.muguet@weleda.fr

