Lagardère (Paris:MMB) has today placed a €500 million, seven-year bond issue due in October 2026 and paying an annual coupon of 2.125%.

This new bond issue will enable Lagardère to extend the average maturity of its debt profile and to maintain its liquidity.

Crédit Agricole CIB acted as the global coordinator on the issue, alongside BNP Paribas, Santander, Société Générale, Citi and Mizuho Securities as bookrunners.

Until recently, the Lagardère group was structured into four business divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Sports and Entertainment and Lagardère Active.

In 2018, the Group launched its strategic refocusing around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing and Lagardère Travel Retail.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

