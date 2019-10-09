Cornelia Andersson appointed as Global Head of M&A and Capital Raising.

Refinitiv today announced the appointment of Cornelia Andersson as the Global Head of M&A and Capital Raising. Cornelia's appointment further demonstrates Refinitiv's continued commitment to build on the industry leading position of its Investment Banking franchise. Cornelia, who is based in London, will report to Pradeep Menon, Managing Director of Investing Advisory (I&A), as a member of the I&A Proposition Leadership Team.

Cornelia joins Refinitiv from Blackstone, where she was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Research and Market Data, leading the firm's market data and business intelligence functions globally. As Refinitiv's new Head of Investment Banking, Cornelia will lead the ongoing investment in Refinitiv's I&A franchise, including the build out of its teams and technological tools available to its Banking customers by expanding multiple data sets and content into the Junior and Senior banker workflow.

Pradeep Menon, Managing Director of Investing Advisory said: "We are thrilled to welcome Cornelia to our Investment Banking team. She brings a wealth of industry experience and a deep understanding of the Investment Banking workflow which will be invaluable in developing next-generation solutions for our customers. I am confident that this will help fuel the execution of our strategy and further growth of the business. I wish to also thank and congratulate Leon Saunders Calvert for stewarding the Banking business to the leading franchise it is today, and for his commitment to leading our ESG Sustainable Investing and Lipper Fund Ratings businesses."

Earlier this year, Leon Saunders Calvert, the previous Head of Investment Banking, was promoted as Head of Sustainable Investing Fund Ratings, a newly created role that brought together Refinitiv's ESG Sustainable Investing and Lipper Fund Ratings businesses to increase focus on unearthing links between sustainable business strategies and financial performance.

Cornelia Andersson, Global Head of M&A and Capital Raising, said: "The Investment Banking industry is undergoing rapid transformational change at the moment and I am honoured to join Refinitiv to help develop next-generation solutions that enable global business for our customers. I look forward to working with Pradeep and the wider team to build on the strong foundations of Refinitiv's Investment Banking franchise and help to lead the business in the continued execution of its strategy."

Cornelia is an experienced financial information professional, and a frequent speaker at industry events, She is a chartered information professional (CILIP), FIA qualified and pursuing an MBA at Imperial College, London. She holds a Master's Degree in Political Science from Lund University, Sweden.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information visit: www.Refinitiv.com.

