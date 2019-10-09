Tautachrome, Inc.: Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Announces First Public Digital Town Hall for ARknet Business ARks

ORO VALLEY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTCM) today announced the first public digital town hall for business ARks inside the ARknet platform.

Business ARks Digital Town Hall Meeting

Tautachrome is pleased to announce our first digital town hall. This meeting will be led by our digital team leader and will feature a Q&A session on the rollout of business ARks inside the ARkne platform. The event will be held on October 24th, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST. Space is limited to 1,000 attendees for this free event. Registration for the event is required and registration details will be posted on Tautachrome's official Twitter account (@Tautachrome_inc) before the event.

Download ARknet for Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeycombarchive.arknet

Download ARknet for iOS

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/arknet/id1466870072

Additional Tautachrome Statement

Please join the conversation on our KlickZie/ArKnet supporter's telegram group at www.t.me/KlickZie and the ARknet Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/2427118534011055/

The company posts important information and updates through tweets from the official company twitter page https://twitter.com/Tautachrome_inc

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has revolutionary patents and patents pending in augmented reality, smart-phone image authentication and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Tautachrome, Inc. +1 520 318 5578

Investor relations: investor@tautachrome.com

Press: Press@tautachrome.com

SOURCE: Tautachrome, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562594/Tautachrome-OTC-TTCM-Announces-First-Public-Digital-Town-Hall-for-ARknet-Business-ARks