GTAI: Germany Pledges €300 Million for Green Hydrogen Research

German research minister announces massive additional investment in hydrogen-based energy technology

BERLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Energiewende, Germany's transition to non-nuclear, sustainable power sources, the Ministry of Education and Research will pump at least 300 million euros more into research on green hydrogen by 2023. 180 million euros in ministry funds were already allocated to such research in the coming years.

The new influx of funds comes after the government cabinet approved its draft legislative "climate package."

"We will increase the intensity of our research into green hydrogen, that is, hydrogen produced by the sun and wind," said Federal Minister of Education and Research Anja Karliczek. "Green hydrogen is the energy carrier of the future and a key foundation needed for us to meet our climate goals."

In July, Federal Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier announced 300 million euros of his own to support hydrogen research and has promised that Germany will become the "world number one" in hydrogen technologies.

"By the end of this year, the government will decide on a hydrogen strategy with which we will create the conditions enabling businesses to further develop its industrial potential," Altmaier said on Wednesday.

With Wednesday's announcements, the two ministries have pledged 780 million euros to this research.

"Hydrogen technologies offer enormous potential for the Energiewende, climate protection and new jobs," says Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) Director of Energy, Construction and Environmental Technologies Esther Frey. "This initiative shows how serious Germany is about supporting this technology. It should provide a major boost to this sector."

For further information, see the GTAI fact sheet on the German energy storage market:

https://www.gtai.de/GTAI/Content/EN/Invest/_SharedDocs/Downloads/GTAI/Fact-sheets/Energy-environmental/fact-sheet-energy-storage-market-germany-en.pdf?v=12

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany.GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.

Media Contact:

Jefferson Chase

+49-30-2000-99-170

jefferson.chase@gtai.com