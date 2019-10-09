IDG Communications, Inc. Appoints Global Editorial Director

New Position Reinforces Global Commitment to Quality Content

BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. (https://www.idg.com/) - the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company - announces the appointment of Matt Egan, veteran technology journalist and content strategist, as IDG Communications' first Global Editorial Director. The appointment reaffirms IDG's decades-long commitment to quality editorial content on a global scale.



In this role, Egan will oversee IDG Communications' global editorial operations, including its B2B brands CIO, CSO, InfoWorld, Network World and Computerworld and B2C brands PCWorld, Macworld, Tech Advisor and TechHive. He will evolve IDG's data-driven content strategy and service journalism mission to provide the best independent advice to inform every technology purchasing decision at global and local levels.

IDG's high-quality editorial content attracts and engages millions of IT professionals and enthusiasts around the globe, in all major world languages. With audiences across 147 countries, and editorial expertise based on five continents, IDG is dedicated to serving technology purchasers with high-quality, independent advice. Through that commitment and expertise, IDG's trusted brands enjoy lifelong and loyal first party relationships with high-value IT decision-makers and technology buyers worldwide.

In recent months, IDG has accelerated its brand footprint via new publications based in ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa, and France, as well as further investment to launch brands in the UK, India, Spain, and Australia.

"We will always publish content, but our intentions in doing so are quite different from many digital publishers as it goes beyond creating content to generate page views or ad impressions," said Kumaran Ramanathan, President of IDG Communications, Inc. "We create content because we know quality content is the foundation of all relationships, and the promotion of Matt to this newly created role will ensure we live up to that promise on a global basis."

"With a global reach and dedicated local focus, combined with a deep domain expertise, IDG is uniquely positioned to serve the information needs of technology buyers with quality content," Egan said. "I am deeply honored to lead this exceptional team and these iconic brands."

Mohamad Ali, recently appointed CEO of IDG Inc. - parent company of IDG Communications and IDC - said: "We are at an inflection point in technology, where trust, quality and values matter more than ever. This is what IDG has always been committed to and Matt's appointment underscores."

When asked about Egan's appointment, Mike Perlis, Vice Chairman at Forbes Media, commented: "I respect IDG's commitment to quality content, coupled with their technological enablement of buyer and seller relationships. With a long-term view of the importance of first party data and trusted brands, IDG is firmly on a path to continued growth."

