The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% between 2019-2023
The report, cable ties market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user (electrical and electronics, retail goods, construction, food and beverages, and others), material (nylon, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cable ties market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the cable ties market includes:
Cable ties market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- End-user
- Material
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Cable Ties Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- 3M
- ABB
- Advanced Cable Ties, Inc.
- Hellermann Tyton
- Panduit
Cable Ties Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Cable Ties Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user
- Electrical and electronics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Retail goods Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Emergence of metal detectable cable ties will drive the market
Metal detectable cable ties are gaining traction in the pharmaceutical processing industries along with the food and beverages sector as this type of cable ties can be identified through magnets, metal detectors, and X-ray inspections. Vendors are offering these cable ties to help companies in meeting industry regulations. These cables offer a complete solution to enterprises by minimizing product loss, improving traceability and visibility, and prevent contamination and degradation of the product.
Rise of custom cable ties An emerging trend in the cable ties market
Custom cable ties are used for promotional purposes as they offer an impressive and professional appearance, come in lengthy sizes, and offer tensile and robust strength for bundles. Additionally, these are also ideal for underground, indoor, and outdoor projects. The growing preference for custom cable ties will boost the global market.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Use of recycled material for cable ties
- Incorporation of RFID with cable ties
- Rise of custom cable ties
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
