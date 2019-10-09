The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% between 2019-2023

The report, cable ties market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user (electrical and electronics, retail goods, construction, food and beverages, and others), material (nylon, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Cable Ties Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification 3M ABB Advanced Cable Ties, Inc. Hellermann Tyton Panduit



Cable Ties Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Cable Ties Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user

Electrical and electronics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Retail goods Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Emergence of metal detectable cable ties will drive the market

Metal detectable cable ties are gaining traction in the pharmaceutical processing industries along with the food and beverages sector as this type of cable ties can be identified through magnets, metal detectors, and X-ray inspections. Vendors are offering these cable ties to help companies in meeting industry regulations. These cables offer a complete solution to enterprises by minimizing product loss, improving traceability and visibility, and prevent contamination and degradation of the product.

Rise of custom cable ties An emerging trend in the cable ties market

Custom cable ties are used for promotional purposes as they offer an impressive and professional appearance, come in lengthy sizes, and offer tensile and robust strength for bundles. Additionally, these are also ideal for underground, indoor, and outdoor projects. The growing preference for custom cable ties will boost the global market.

Use of recycled material for cable ties

Incorporation of RFID with cable ties

Rise of custom cable ties

