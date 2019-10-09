Tadano Group Launches Demag Used Mobile Cranes Website, Designed by Sandhills Global

LINCOLN, Nebraska, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demag, a leading manufacturer of cranes worldwide, recently launched a new website, Used.DemagMobileCranes.com, to showcase the company's used all-terrain cranes, crawler cranes, and other lifting equipment for sale. Web Management Consultants Ltd., a prominent website developer, hosted service provider, and media agency that Sandhills East acquired earlier this year, designed the new Demag Used Mobile Cranes website. Sandhills East is a subsidiary of Sandhills Global.

Tadano Ltd. announced on July 31, 2019, that it had completed its acquisition of the Demag Mobile Cranes business from Terex Corporation for approximately $215 million (USD). The acquisition included all-terrain cranes, the Demag factory in Zweibrücken, Germany, and eight subsidiaries of Terex, including sales and service locations, according to Tadano Group.

"The Tadano Group's long-term goal is to become the global leader in the lifting equipment industry, and the Demag Mobile Cranes acquisition is one vital step toward achieving that goal," said Tadano Group President and CEO Koichi Tadano in a statement to the manufacturer's customers. "Demag has long produced some of the world's finest mobile cranes," he added.

Demag has a long, rich history, dating back to 1827. In 1890, the company that would become known as Demag began producing its first lifting devices in Germany for coal mines and steelworks. Terex acquired the company in 2002. Currently, Demag manufactures 15 models of all-terrain cranes and seven models of crawler cranes.

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global-we are the cloud.

