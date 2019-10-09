Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (CCTC) Initiates Assembly of Their Facility in Gillette, WY

Industry-Leading Coal Beneficiation Company Incorporates Advanced Optimization and Byproducts Extraction Into New Design

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTCQB:CCTC) ("CCTI" or the "Company"), a leading pre-combustion clean-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert run of mine coal into a cleaner-burning and more efficient stabilized and dust-free fuel source, today announced they've begun the assembly of their test facility at their Ft. Union site near Gillette, WY. This 2nd generation facility will incorporate new features and designs following the successful testing of its process in Oklahoma. These changes are the result of close collaboration between the company's engineers and the University of Wyoming's School of Energy Research, who partnered with CCTI in 2017 to help optimize their technology for coal beneficiation and for the extraction of coal byproducts - critical issues facing the PRB coal-producing region.

"We are very pleased to announce the start of the assembly process for what we're calling our 2nd generation client test facility" stated Aiden Neary, CCTI, COO. "This is a milestone event in our progress and is the result of over 12 months of process enhancement analysis and beneficiation optimization. The components and improvements in the coal beneficiation process and byproduct extraction engineered into our process represent first of a kind, game-changing advancements that we believe will reverberate throughout the entire global coal industry."

The UofWY's School of Energy Research is one of the world's leading research institutions in energy technology, particularly in the development of coal beneficiation and byproduct extraction. CCTI management will be prepared in the coming months to demonstrate their technology to potential customers and test international coal. Please visit the company website www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com and Twitter @CCTCInc for process updates.

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel. The Company's trademarked end products, "Pristine" coals, are significantly more efficient, less polluting, more cost-effective, and provide more heat than untreated coal. The principal elements of the Company's pre-combustion technology are based on well-proven science and tried-and-tested industrial components. The Company's clean coal technology may reduce some 90% of chemical pollutants from coal, including Sulfur and Mercury, thereby resolving emissions issues affecting coal-fired power plants. For more information about Clean Coal Technologies please visit: www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com

