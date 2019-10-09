Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) has announced today that it has successfully placed a bond issue for a total amount of 500 million euros with maturity in October 2026. This issue of senior unsecured bonds is associated with a fixed annual coupon of 2.25%. Application has been made to Euronext Paris for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris with a prospectus approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers. Settlement-delivery is scheduled for 14 October 2019.

The issue has reached the upper end of the target range, set initially at 300 million to 500 million euros, and confirms investors' confidence in the credit quality of Tikehau Capital. It has been placed with a diversified base of around one hundred institutional investors, and has been subscribed at 70% by international investors. It may be recalled that the financial rating agency Fitch Ratings assigned Tikehau Capital an Investment Grade (BBB-) rating in January 2019, associated with a stable outlook. The bonds are also rated BBB- by Fitch Ratings.

The proceeds of this issue will be used for Tikehau Capital's general corporate purposes, and the Group also reserves the option of repaying existing credit facilities. This issue sustainably reinforces the Group's financial resources and extends the average maturity of its debt.

Characteristics of the bond issue

Total amount issued €500m Maturity 14 October 2026 Annual interest rate 2.25% Listing Euronext Paris

The bond placement has been arranged by BNP Paribas and Société Générale as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers, as well as by Banca IMI S.p.A., Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and UniCredit Bank AG as Joint Lead Managers

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €23.4 bn of assets under management (as at 30 June 2019) and shareholders' equity of €3.1 bn (as at 30 June 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 480 staff (as at 30 June 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Luxemburg, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

