Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Zalando SE Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 09.10.2019 / 18:40 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Statement of Intent (SoI) Die Baillie Gifford & Co mit Sitz in Edinburgh/Großbritannien hat am 1. Oktober 2019 mit 11,68% (252765235 Stimmrechte) die Schwelle von 10% der Stimmrechte an der Zalando SE überschritten. Dies ist gemäß § 43 WpHG als wesentliche Beteiligung einzuordnen. Am 8. Oktober 2019 teilte die Baillie Gifford & Co Folgendes mit: 'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to Baillie Gifford & Co's interest in Zalando SE, please find below the response from us, Baillie Gifford & Co and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'): Baillie Gifford & Co Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited The crossing of the threshold does not result from acquisitions by the Notifier but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifier and to which the voting rights are attributed In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that: 1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall intention to gain maximum returns for the Notifying Parties' clients on a long-term basis. 2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Our intention is to gain maximum returns for the Notifying Parties' clients and therefore we may buy or sell shares in the next twelve months. 3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best interests of our clients. 4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3. In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that: Client funds were used to finance the purchase of the voting rights.' 09.10.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Zalando SE Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 10243 Berlin Deutschland Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 887977 09.10.2019 ISIN DE000ZAL1111 AXC0264 2019-10-09/18:41