The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 5% between 2019-2023

The report, injection molded plastics market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application (packaging, consumer goods and electronics, automobile, and others), raw material (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the injection molded plastics market includes:

Injection molded plastics market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Application Raw Material Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Injection Molded Plastics Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification China Petroleum Chemical DowDuPont Exxon Mobil INEOS LyondellBasell Industries Holdings SABIC



Injection Molded Plastics Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Injection Molded Plastics Market Landscape 2019-2023: Application

Packaging Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Consumer Goods and Electronics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Automobile Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Increase in demand from packaging industry will drive the injection molded plastics market

Several factors such as durability, corrosion resistance, and temperature resistance of injection molded plastics make them suitable for various packaging applications. Therefore, the growing population and the increasing demand for these plastics for packaging applications in the F&B and consumer goods industries is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Increasing innovations in the global packaging industry An emerging trend in the injection molded plastics market

Injection molded plastic packaging contains oxygen scavengers, carbon dioxide absorbers, and offers temperature control which helps to reduce food contamination in F&B. As a result, the increasing innovations in the global packaging industry will also create the need for injection molded plastics, which in turn, will positively impact the global market.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-202

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Growing innovations in the global packaging industry

Stringent fuel emission standards

Introduction of new technologies for the production of polyethylene

