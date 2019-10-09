A signing ceremony was held today at the ongoing GITEX Technology Week between emaratech, the online Information Technology company in the Arab World and Electronic Identity Management Security Solutions (EIMASS). During the ceremony, Thani Al Zaffin, Director General Board Member, emaratech, and Richard Mikhael, CEO EIMASS, signed a contract for EIMASS to deliver IDEMIA's state-of-the-art on-the-spot ID verification system based on Iris Face recognition, OneLook, to ensure the travelers of Dubai airports a fast and smooth journey while ensuring the highest level of security.

"I am proud that emaratech has chosen EIMASS as their partner to further enhance the security and comfort of travelers using Dubai airports," said Mikhael. "The system that we will deliver utilizes the most advanced multi-biometric technology available for a seamless traveler experience."

