VeriTran Releases its Latest Book, Low-Code For Dummies, at Money20/20

New book in partnership with Wiley and authored by Jason Bloomberg explains the advantages Low-Code tools and platforms can bring, particularly for FIs and fintechs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / VeriTran, a global company driving digital transformation for the financial services industry through its Low-Code Platform, today announced the launch of its new book, Low-Code For Dummies at this year's Money20/20. The book, which is part of the renowned Dummies series, is published by Wiley and authored by Jason Bloomberg - leading IT industry analyst, contributor to multiple publications, keynote speaker and globally recognized expert on multiple disruptive trends in enterprise technology and digital transformation.

Low-Code For Dummies offers a comprehensive overview of low-code tools and platforms as an alternative to the traditional method of application development, which typically entails writing instructions line-by-line in one programming language or another. Fundamentally, low-code platforms and tools help simplify and streamline the work of professional developers, enabling them to deliver enterprise apps in a fraction of the time of hand-coding, often with higher quality and compatibility with legacy technology found prevalently in industries like financial services.

"As fintech continues to evolve, it has become more critical than ever for industry professionals to harness the value of low-code tools and platforms to bring speed and quality to the development of new technology offerings. Low-code frees up time and resources to focus on the most important challenge for financial institutions - better serving customers and meeting them where they want to be," said Omar Arab, Vice President of Corporate Development at VeriTran. "Low-Code For Dummies gives readers an in-depth overview of low-code's relevance and contextualizes the promise it holds for the advancement of several industries."

Low-Code For Dummies provides insight into who should build which applications with low-code and how to scale low-code efforts over time. "Low-code speeds application development, improves quality, and lowers costs, even in conjunction with a company's existing legacy systems," said Jason Bloomberg, author. "Low-Code For Dummies provides a broad overview of these game-changing benefits and why larger companies are paying attention to low-code."

From banking and fintech to insurance, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, an increasingly wide swath of the enterprise legacy application landscape is now a target for low-code initiatives. Accompanying the debut of Low-Code For Dummies at Money 20/20 will be an exclusive book signing experience by Jason Bloomberg.

