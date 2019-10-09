Sedana Medical AB (publ) Prepares for Listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Sedana Medical AB (publ) ("Sedana Medical" or the "Company") has resolved to evaluate the possibilities of listing the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market within 18 months.

Since 21 June 2017, Sedana Medical's shares have traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. The board considers that a listing on the main market will enhance the Company's development opportunity.

Sedana Medical is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

Erik Penser Bank (+46-8-463-83-00) is certified adviser to Sedana Medical.

This information is such that Sedana Medical AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on 9 October 2019 at 17:31 (CET).

Sedana Medical AB (publ) has developed and sells the medical device AnaConDa, for the administration of volatile anaesthetics to mechanically ventilated patients. A major clinical registration study is currently ongoing to obtain market approval in Europe for inhalation sedation in intensive care units with the pharmaceutical IsoConDa (isoflurane).

Sedana Medical has direct sales in the Nordic countries, Germany, France, UK and Spain as well as external distributors in the rest of Europe, Canada, Australia and South Korea. The company headquarters are based in Stockholm, Sweden with R&D operations in Ireland.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Important information

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities issued by Sedana Medical AB (publ) (the "Company") in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. In any EEA Member State that has implemented implemented Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This press release is not a prospectus for purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not authorized any offer to the public of securities in any EEA member state and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the directed share issue (the "Share Issue"). In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa or South Korea. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (as defined in section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) and who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this document and should not act or rely on it.

This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the new shares. Any investment decision to buy or subscribe for new shares must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information.

The information in this announcement may not be forwarded or distributed to any other person and may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any forwarding, distribution, reproduction or disclosure of this information in whole or in part is unauthorised. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any investor's option. Each investor or prospective investor should conduct his, her or its own investigation, analysis and evaluation of the business and data described in this announcement and publicly available information. The price and value of securities can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO, Sedana Medical AB

+46-70-675-33-30

Christer.ahlberg@sedanamedical.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sedana-medical/r/sedana-medical-ab--publ--prepares-for-listing-on-the-nasdaq-stockholm-main-market,c2929297

The following files are available for download: