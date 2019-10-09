Oral presentation during "IBD Highlights" session to feature 12-month maintenance data with ABX464

ABIVAX also hosting breakfast symposium on ABX464 at UEG Week

Regulatory News:

ABIVAX SA (the "Company" or "ABIVAX") (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, announced today that it will present a late-breaking abstract on oral ABX464 in ulcerative colitis (UC) at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week, October 19-23 in Barcelona, Spain. UEG is the largest gastrointestinal scientific meeting in Europe.

The oral presentation by Prof. Dr. Severine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the IBD Center at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, is entitled "Oral ABX464 QD is safe and efficacious during 52 weeks open label maintenance following a placebo controlled induction study in ulcerative colitis patients". The presentation will take place on October 21, 2019 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. CEST at the Fira Convention Center, Barcelona, Spain (room F3).

ABIVAX will also host a breakfast symposium on ABX464, chaired by Prof. William Sandborn, M.D., of the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, during UEG Week, entitled "ABX464, a novel anti-inflammatory oral drug candidate based on a new mechanism of action to generate microRNA-124: From bench to bedside". The symposium will focus on the continued need for novel drugs in UC as well as the mechanism of action and clinical data from Phase 2a induction and maintenance studies with ABX464. The symposium will take place on the same day, October 21, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. CEST at the Fira Convention Center, Barcelona, Spain (room E2).

ABX464 is a highly differentiated oral, first-in-class therapeutic candidate with potent anti-inflammatory properties. ABX464 is currently being investigated in a Phase 2b trial in UC, in Phase 2a trials in rheumatoid arthritis and soon also Crohn's disease, where ABX464's rapid and potent anti-inflammatory effects may lead to substantial clinical benefits for the patients.

Details of the oral presentation:

Title: Oral ABX464 QD is safe and efficacious during 52 weeks open label maintenance following a placebo controlled induction study in ulcerative colitis patients

Abstract number: LB04

Session: Late breaking abstracts: IBD Highlights

Time: October 21, 2019 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. CEST

Location: Room F3, Fira Convention Center, Barcelona, Spain

Details of the breakfast symposium:

Title: ABX464, a novel anti-inflammatory oral drug candidate based on a new mechanism of action to generate microRNA-124: From bench to bedside

Time: October 21, 2019 07:00 a.m.-08:00 a.m. CEST

Location: Room E2, Fira Convention Center, Barcelona, Spain

About ABX464

ABX464 was shown to exert its anti-inflammatory effects through a novel mechanism of action; it binds to the cap binding complex (CBC), which essentially sits at the 5' end of every RNA molecule in the cell. By binding to the CBC, ABX464 reinforces the biological functions of this complex in cellular RNA biogenesis. Specifically, ABX464 enhances the selective splicing of a single long non-coding RNA to generate the anti-inflammatory microRNA, miR-124, which downregulates pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines like TNF-a, IL-6 and MCP-1, thereby putting a brake on inflammation and suggesting broad potential as a novel anti-inflammatory therapeutic agent. A seven- to ten-fold increase in miR124 levels was observed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from healthy volunteers upon exposure to ABX464 and also in colorectal biopsies of UC patients treated with ABX464. ABX464 does not impact the splicing of cellular genes.

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX, a clinical stage company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, and cancer. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX.

