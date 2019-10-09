Green Light for New £120 Million Kitchen Manufacturing Facility in North Lincolnshire

BARTON-UPON-HUMBER, England, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's number one kitchen retailer, Wren Kitchens, has today had approval from North Lincolnshire Council for the development of a £120 million state-of-the-art kitchen manufacturing facility located behind the existing factory on the Barton-upon-Humber 180-acre estate.

The 990,000 sq.ft. development is Wren's largest single investment and it will be major boost to the UK economy bringing with it a wealth of multi-skilled job opportunities in not only manufacturing but also IT development, engineering, customer service and product development.

Wren Kitchens Managing Director, Mark Pullan, said: "We are incredibly grateful for the huge amount of support we've received from the community and the council for this new manufacturing facility. Over 200 people attended our drop-in session providing us with great feedback which we were able to incorporate into our plans.

"Since we set up our headquarters in Barton-upon-Humber in 2013 we have been welcomed by the local community and we have developed strong ties with local community groups, sports teams, charities and schools."

From opening its first showroom 10 years ago, Wren has grown to become the UK's largest kitchen retailer with 83 showrooms nationwide, and a further five opening this year. The company requires this new facility to keep-up with its future expansion plans.

Chair of The Humber Local Enterprise Partnership, Lord Chris Haskins, said: "This development is a fantastic vote of confidence for our region's economy and for the local community.

"Wren is emerging into a major success story locally and nationally and this new multi-million-pound manufacturing site will be at the heart of their growing success; the investment proves that Humber has unrivalled connectivity, which has supported their strategic plans to rapidly grow into a world class business."

The new development will be part of the landscaped Wren Kitchens campus which includes a state-of-the-art gym, three subsidised restaurants, outdoor dining area with roof garden and a scenic 1.2km lake side walk.

ABOUT WREN KITCHENS:

Wren Kitchens is the UK's number 1 kitchen retailer and has supplied kitchens worth more than £1bn in the last two years alone. Launched in 2009, Wren Kitchens is a family business, and manufactures all of its kitchens at production facilities in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. It has 83 showrooms nationwide and many kitchens are delivered fully built, with doors, drawers and wirework pre-installed, throughout the UK by Wren's fleet of lorries.

Wren offers the widest choice of kitchens in the UK. There are three product ranges: Vogue, an affordable flat pack collection; Infinity, available in six styles, nine colours and comprising more than 100 types and sizes; and Infinity Plus, with 24 styles, more than 2,000 colours and a choice of over 2,000 different units.

Wren is committed to the highest standard of manufacturing and service, providing the perfect experience for every customer, acting responsibly and with honesty and integrity.

Earlier this year, it was awarded the Manufacturing Guild Mark by the Furniture Makers' Company in recognition of its exceptional manufacturing standards and the Made In Britain marque in recognition of its commitment to excellence.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008506/Wren_Kitchens_Aerial_Image.jpg