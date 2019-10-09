ALICORP S.A.A. Announces Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Alicorp S.A.A. (BVL:ALICORC1 and BVL:ALICORI1) announced that it will hold its Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Lima Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. Alfredo Perez - Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the senior management team. Alicorp will report its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on Monday, November 4, 2019 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants)

+1-785-424-1726 (International participants)

Conference ID: ALICORP

https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/alicorp20191108/en

Conference Replay:

A replay will be available on November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. for 7 days.

1-844-488-7474 (U.S. participants)

+1-862-902-0129 (International participants)

Passcode: 63392345

Alicorp is a leading CPG and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to over 30 countries. The Company focuses on four core businesses: (1) Consumer packaging goods (food, personal and home care) in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and other countries, (2) B2B products (industrial oleaginous, industrial farinaceous and food service products), (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp balanced feed), and (4) Crushing (soy and sunflower beans).

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Diego Gamero Parra

dgamerop@alicorp.com

investorrelations@alicorp.com.pe

