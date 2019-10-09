The market will accelerate at a CAGR of close to 7% between 2019-2023
The report, POS printer market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (thermal POS printer and impact POS printer) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
- Bixolon Co.,Ltd.
- HP Development Company, L.P.
- NCR
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Thermal POS printer Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Impact POS printer Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Increasing deployment of POS terminals will drive the POS printer market
The rapid shift of modern businesses toward cashless transactions has led to a surge in demand for POS printers. Several establishments including big retail chains, hotels, restaurants, and pop-up stores are implementing innovative POS terminals to improve consumer experience. Furthermore, the growing awareness about EMV standards coupled with the increasing deployment of contactless POS terminals will further accelerate the demand for POS printers in the coming years.
Rising adoption of POS printers in emerging applications An emerging trend in the POS printer market
End-user industries including the tourism and medical sectors are shifting their focus to digital POS architecture by deploying POS terminals and printers. Most tourist locations are often integrated with POS solutions to cater to the preference for cashless transactions from modern tourists. Similarly, POS printers are also increasingly being adopted in the healthcare industry predominantly for receipt printing, prescription printing, and order label printing. Therefore, the growing application of POS printers in several end-user industries will drive the market's growth in the forthcoming years.
