The market will accelerate at a CAGR of close to 7% between 2019-2023

The report, POS printer market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (thermal POS printer and impact POS printer) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global POS printer market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the POS printer market includes:

POS printer market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

POS Printer Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Bixolon Co.,Ltd. HP Development Company, L.P. NCR Seiko Epson Corporation STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.



POS Printer Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

POS Printer Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

Thermal POS printer Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Impact POS printer Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Increasing deployment of POS terminals will drive the POS printer market

The rapid shift of modern businesses toward cashless transactions has led to a surge in demand for POS printers. Several establishments including big retail chains, hotels, restaurants, and pop-up stores are implementing innovative POS terminals to improve consumer experience. Furthermore, the growing awareness about EMV standards coupled with the increasing deployment of contactless POS terminals will further accelerate the demand for POS printers in the coming years.

Rising adoption of POS printers in emerging applications An emerging trend in the POS printer market

End-user industries including the tourism and medical sectors are shifting their focus to digital POS architecture by deploying POS terminals and printers. Most tourist locations are often integrated with POS solutions to cater to the preference for cashless transactions from modern tourists. Similarly, POS printers are also increasingly being adopted in the healthcare industry predominantly for receipt printing, prescription printing, and order label printing. Therefore, the growing application of POS printers in several end-user industries will drive the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Growing investments in physical retail stores

Increasing partnerships with market participants

Rising adoption of POS printers in emerging applications

