Verge2Xcelerate Conference: Telehealth & Healthcare in Blockchain ConV2X Conference - Boston Oct-15

Converge2Xcelerate to host 2nd annual conference with CEO's & global thought leaders to participate in panel discussions on converging technologies to build new healthcare solutions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Converge2Xcelerate, a leading healthcare conference focused on telemedicine and blockchain, will bring together CEO's, government officials, media and industry thought-leaders from around the world during the 2nd annual all-day-event.

The event is expected to expand thought-leadership and innovating use-case of both emerging healthcare and technology sectors.

Speakers include: IBM, J.P Morgan, PNC, United States Senate, NBC Universal, iEEE, iPSE U.S., iWorker Innovation, MIT, Harvard Medical School, BurstIQ, Republic of Kosovo, Medical University of South Carolina, Purdue University, Haven Health, United Health, Direct Trust, Denver Health, Consensys, McKinsey & Company, American Well, Health & Human Services, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada, Hashed Health, SCP Health, Phia Group, Apaly Health, MDLive, Flare Capital, UAE, Hexoskin, Orderly Health, Nebula, Celgene, SimplyVital, Boston Debate League, HIGI, MUSC, Pfizer, America DXC, Synchrogenix, SAAVHA, Hogan Lovells, Lundy & Bookman, S&S Healthcare Strategies, Health Unchained, DocFully, Reflexion, Med-Rok Systems, and Videokall Inc.

Event Details:

Event: Converge2Xcelerate

Dates: October 15th, 2019

Location: Seaport World Trade Center (Boston, MA)

Address: 1 Seaport Ln, Boston, MA 02210

Official Webpage: ConV2X

RSVP: Click Here

Tory Cenaj, Founder of ConV2X commented, "We are excited to provide this conference as an opportunity for thought-leaders from around the world to discuss how to use blockchain in healthcare to create new healthcare solutions and reduce costs for the consumers."

For media inquiries, please contact Nicole Liddy at nicole.liddy@1800pr.com

For on-site inquiries, please contact Stella Rankin at stella.rankin@1800pr.com

About Converge2Xcelerate

Converge2Xcelerate (ConV2X) challenges audiences to catalyze and change healthcare using blockchain technology, telehealth, and converging technologies to build consensus for new healthcare solutions and reduce costs for health systems and health consumers. Top world authorities share business cases, pilots, and scaled use, to demonstrate the impact of new and vetted solutions to address challenges in healthcare.

The conference cuts straight to the practicality of initiatives using the HBS Case Method with panelists. Where possible, the bottom-line financial impact of initiatives is shared along with "how to" guidance for replicating similar outcomes.

Visit ConV2X at www.conv2x-2019.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

