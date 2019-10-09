Technavio has been monitoring the global market since 2016 and the biogas market is poised to grow by 5,609.27 MW during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the stringent regulations for the reduction of GHG emissions. In addition, the growing popularity of integrated waste management system (IWMS) is anticipated to further boost the growth of the biogas market.

The increase in the amount of methane, carbon dioxide, and GHGs in the atmosphere caused by the combustion of fossil fuels is leading to climate change. This is encouraging the governments to come up with initiatives to minimize the methane emissions that are released from livestock, agricultural produce and decaying organic waste. The installation of biogas energy plants offers the best solution to reduce methane emissions as biogas plants generate energy by capturing methane gas. Also, biogas is an alternative source of renewable energy. Thus, the stringent regulations for the reduction of GHG emissions is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Biogas Market Companies:

Air Liquide

Air Liquide is headquartered in France and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as gas services, engineering construction, and global markets technologies. The company offers Air Liquide advanced separations (ALaS) for the purification of biogas.

Ameresco

Ameresco is headquartered in the US and offers products through global business units comprising of project, energy assets, O&M, integrated-PV, and other services. The company designs, builds, owns, operates, and maintains methane digester facilities and pipelines.

EnviTec Biogas

EnviTec Biogas is headquartered in Germany and has business operations under various segments namely service, plant construction, and own plant operation. The company offers standardized technology for biogas production, including all-round services with individually designed energy marketing.

Gasum

Gasum is headquartered in Finland and operates through various business segments including natural gas, LNG, biogas, and technical services. The biogas plants operated by the company provide services related to biodegradable waste processing, biogas production, as well as the production and distribution of recycled fertilizers.

Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä is headquartered in Finland and operates through business units such as services, energy solutions, and marine solutions. Wärtsilä provides products and integrated solutions to its customers in the marine and oil and gas industries.

Biogas Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Agricultural waste

Landfill

Others

Biogas Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

