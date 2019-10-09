CANNAPAGES was able to expand its overall outreach campaigns for the Earned Media Advantage through the help from Newswire.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2019) - CANNAPAGES, the self-proclaimed "yellow pages" of the cannabis industry, was able to effectively build new relationships with members of the media in the cannabis industry with the help of Newswire. Prior to using Newswire's platform, the CANNAPAGES team was struggling to distribute their promotional content to receptive contacts within the space. With Newswire's help, the company was able to increase their brand awareness through efficient outreach and achieve the Earned Media Advantage.





Newswire Helps CANNAPAGES Find the Right Exposure at the Right Time



"Simply put, we were seen by the right eyes at the right time," said Micah Johnson, the Chief Operating Officer at CANNAPAGES. "That was the really important thing for us."

"Companies of all sizes share the same challenges as CANNAPAGES when it comes to their communications. Our approach is simple. We listen carefully to their needs and provide a flexible and cost-effective solution to help achieve results," said Anthony Santiago, VP of Marketing for Newswire.

"Many businesses come to us looking to improve their outreach strategy, which is essential if you are looking to increase brand awareness and drive traffic to your website. In this case, our focus was to introduce CANNAPAGES to new contacts in the industry. As a result, they were able to take care of the rest - they are the true heroes in this story. We revealed a number of opportunities they had with the help of the Newswire Media Database."

Through the Newswire Media Database and other Newswire technologies, customers can send the right message to the right audience at the right time. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour encapsulates this approach to help customers accomplish this on a consistent basis.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve Earned Media Advantage.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

The Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has been featured in articles by PRWeek and MarTechSolutions, both covering the success of the program.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

