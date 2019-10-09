Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2019) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) ("Evertz" or the "Company"), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, in Burlington, Ontario.
Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The election of directors was conducted by the way of show of hands. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the results for the election of directors if a ballot vote had been taken, both by total and as a percentage of votes represented at the meeting:
|Nominee
|Votes For
by Proxy
|% For
by Proxy
|Votes Withheld
by Proxy
|% Withheld
by Proxy
|Douglas A. DeBruin
|58,765,034
|94%
|3,619,051
|6%
|Romolo Magarelli
|58,788,742
|94%
|3,595,343
|6%
|Rakesh Patel
|58,788,742
|94%
|3,595,343
|6%
|Christopher M. Colclough
|60,331,442
|97%
|2,052,643
|3%
|Dr. Ian L. McWalter
|61,524,631
|99%
|859,454
|1%
|Dr. Thomas V. Pistor
|61,524,931
|99%
|859,154
|1%
|Brian Piccioni
|61,762,006
|99%
|622,079
|1%
Re-appointment of Auditor
The resolution re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by show of hands.
About Evertz
Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".
Contact Information
- Evertz Technologies Limited
Anthony Gridley
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 335 7580
ir@evertz.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48642