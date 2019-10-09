kuverit: Kuverit - Changing the Narrative of P2P Trading Platforms

BALLSBRIDGE, DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / For the most part of Bitcoin's existence, centralized exchanges served as the primary gateway into the cryptocurrency world. Some consider it to be a redundant approach if a decentralized entity is being traded under a centralized environment.

Of late, Peer-to-Peer trading has been gradually gaining admittance. Many platforms that are operating as centralized exchanges have gradually started to move into decentralized P2P trading as a backup for the existing centralized ones. It might take a while for the dust to settle, but the revolution is coming!

According to Nasdaq, P2P platforms are among the fastest-growing segment in the financial services space, with the United States and Europe taking the lead. A finding by Transparency Market Research suggests that "the opportunity in the global peer-to-peer market will be worth $897.85 billion by the year 2024, from $26.16 billion in 2015. The market is anticipated to rise at a whopping CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 48.2% between 2016 and 2024."

Competing in this market segment is Kuverit; a next-generation P2P platform footed in the Republic of Ireland. At the helm of the company is its CEO and Co-founder, Daniel Drury. Daniel is joined by a number of other industry specialists who all have a vast amount of experience working in the blockchain/financial sectors.

The Kuverit P2P Guarantee Platform is a blockchain Multi-Trader Marketplace designed to protect its users from the potential of a financial loss in any two-way transaction. The platform's technology and inner system provide multiple ways for users to protect themselves from financial loss.

To fast track the launch of the platform in compliance with its roadmap, Kuverit will be launching a fundraising session on the Probit exchange on the 10th of October 2019, which aims to raise a minimum of 5,000,000 USD. This will facilitate the sale of its native utility token, KUV. Participants have the opportunity to receive up to 55% in bonuses.

KUV, an ERC20 standard token, is the underlying economy on which the Kuverit platform will be powered. The KUV token, which will be the only form of the transaction within the Kuverit Marketplace, will allow Guarantors (or Stakers) to stake their tokens on Guarantees and participate in Guarantee Pools in exchange for fees. This represents just one of the benefits exclusively reserved for token holders.

According to its Whitepaper, Kuverit has put in place numerous strategies to combat the challenges that come with transacting within any P2P infrastructure.

The Kuverit "Guarantee Trading Marketplace" provides a viable solution to transaction-based financial loss with all the benefits of the P2P community. It deploys an efficient state-of-the-art security protocol, which ensures that businesses and individuals utilizing the platform will feel secure whilst doing business. The infographic shown below is a perfect illustrator of how the Kuverit platform works.

The maximum-security of customer funds is a top priority to Kuverit.

To this end, it aims to create a viable and secure environment that will protect users against financial loss as a result of fraudulent activities. This is achieved through its "Guarantee Trading" platform. This feature is available to both individuals and corporate entities that need a Guarantee on any two-way transaction.

While Peer-to-Peer (P2P) platforms continue to face the risk of default and fraudulent practices etc. the growth prospects of this segment remain strong. Thus, a well-regulated, transparent and guarantee peer-to-peer platform such as Kuverit offers a great opportunity and a safe haven for businesses and individuals alike.

Token sales details

Name and Ticker: Kuverit (KUV)

Date of IEO: 2019-10-10 04:00 (GMT+1)

Price: 1 KUV = 0.008 USD

Token listing page - https://www.probit.com/en-us/ieo/kuv-round1/0

Homepage: https://www.kuverit.io/

Bonus: 55% Bonus for PROB, 50% Bonus for USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP

Bonus Lockup: None

Softcap: 5,000,000 USD

Hardcap: 15,000,000 USD

Token type: ERC-20

Kuverit Important Links

Official website: https://www.kuverit.io/

Official Whitepaper: http://kuverr.io/whitepaper/KUV_WP.pdf

Official Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kuveritico

Official Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/kuver_it?lang=en

Official Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/kuverit/?_rdc=1&_rdr

Contact Email Address: support@kuverit.io

Contact:

Name: Daniel Drury

Email: dandrury@kuverit.com

Phone: +353 1 437 0912

SOURCE: kuverit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562629/Kuverit--Changing-the-Narrative-of-P2P-Trading-Platforms