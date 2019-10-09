Northland Power Inc.: Northland Announces Its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call & Webcast Details

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2019 third quarter financial results after market close on November 6, 2019. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, November 7, 2019, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Phone Number: Toll free (North America): (844) 284-3434 Toll free (International): (949) 877-3040

The call will also be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and may be accessed on northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com on November 8, 2019.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure assets that deliver predictable cash flows. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Northland was founded in 1987 and has been publicly traded since 1997 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NPI).

The Company owns or has an economic interest in 2,429 MW (net 2,014 MW) of operating generating capacity and 399 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project in the German North Sea and the La Lucha solar project in Mexico. Northland also owns a 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan.

Northland's common shares, subscription receipts, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.R, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

