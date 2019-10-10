Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2019) - Endocan Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Endocan") Endocan announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

In February 2019 the Company signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Hai Beverages Inc. for the Company to purchase all of the issued and outstanding voting shares in Monashee Medicinal MJ from Hai Beverages for $1,750,000. In June 27, 2019 the Company decided to terminate the LOI, at no penalty to the Company, and will instead focus on other opportunities.

The Company has filed on SEDAR an amended MD&A for the period ended July 31, 2019.

About Endocan Solutions Inc.

Endocan Solutions Inc. is a Reporting Issuer undergoing recapitalization and reorganization. It was delisted from the CSE on December 6, 2016, was subsequently put under new management, and has recently undergone a name change and share consolidation. The Company has recently brought required filings up to date under National Instrument 51-102. The immediate objective is to recapitalize the Company and management intends to seek and secure a suitable business acquisition and re-qualify the Company to meet the listing requirements of the Exchange.

Cautionary statements. This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the Company's expectations are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Endocan Solutions assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbour.

