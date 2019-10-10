The mobility-as-a-service market size is expected to post a CAGR over 35% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005653/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global mobility-as-a-service market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Government support towards promoting the use of the public transport system is expected to boost the mobility-as-a-service market growth during the forecast period. Government agencies are increasingly promoting the use of public transport infrastructure to mitigate the growing concerns of pollution and congestion in cities. Government agencies are supporting the development and implementation of MaaS platforms, which includes the development of mobile apps that integrate public transport information and various other services.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31017

As per Technavio, the MaaS partnerships with transportation companies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Mobility-as-a-Service Market: MaaS Partnerships with Transportation Companies

MaaS providers are focusing on expanding the breadth and modes of transportation services by partnering with transportation companies. MaaS providers are focusing on providing seamless integration between public and private transportation services through mobile ticketing and fare validation solutions. This is done by partnering with civic transportation authorities and large multimodal transportation companies. Partnerships have enabled them to add public bus, city metro/trams, railways, and even flight services to their portfolio.

"The introduction of various measures to restrict the registration of new private vehicles due to the increase in pollution and traffic congestion will drive mobility-as-a-service market growth in APAC. Additionally, the rise in domestic tourism and growing popularity and awareness about ride-hailing services as a cheaper commute option will also drive the growth of the market in the APAC region," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mobility-as-a-Service Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the mobility-as-a-service market by service (e-hailing, car sharing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the MaaS market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the rising urbanization, growing disposable income in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, and the increasing population in the age group of 15-64 years in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005653/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com