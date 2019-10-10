Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
09.10.19
21:59 Uhr
125,88 Euro
+2,00
+1,61 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,54
126,30
09.10.
125,88
125,96
09.10.
10.10.2019 | 07:01
(89 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Nippon Express Opens Official LinkedIn Account

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. opened an official LinkedIn account on Tuesday, October 1.

In the "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -Dynamic Growth-," which started in April this year, Nippon Express aims to become a global logistics company with a strong presence in the global market and a long-term vision. To support this initiative, Nippon Express is making efforts to innovate its public relations strategies.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/201910091905/_prw_PI3im_1449C9rT.jpg)

More than 3.2 billion people worldwide use social media and many companies around the world use the digital tool for their businesses. As part of its concrete efforts to innovate its public relations strategies, Nippon Express has decided to open an official account on LinkedIn, one of the world's largest specialized business-use social media platforms. Nippon Express will provide various information to the world through LinkedIn to increase the visibility of the Nippon Express Group overseas.

(Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/201910091905/_prw_PI1fl_Ai0eAX76.jpg)

(Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/201910091905/_prw_PI2lg_0w305hIR.jpg)

Official LinkedIn Account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP


© 2019 PR Newswire