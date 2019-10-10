Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
09.10.19
10:22 Uhr
8,794 Euro
-0,140
-1,57 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
10.10.2019 | 07:41
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

London, October 10, 2019

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
including fees		Consideration
including fees		Consideration (*)
including fees
(€)(€)($)
October 2, 2019445,5638.95473,989,876.584,358,940.16
October 3, 2019448,8138.86613,979,202.554,357,624.71
October 4, 2019203,6098.91351,814,863.371,992,538.50
October 7, 2019120,3458.98961,081,852.941,189,280.94
Total1,218,330-10,865,795.4411,898,384.31

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €107.88 million ($122.80 million) for a total amount of 11,974,131 common shares purchased.

As of October 9, 2019 the Company held 14,285,898 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

Since February 12, 2016 the Company has purchased a total of 24,191,984 own common shares for an amount of approximately €225.89 million ($264.38 million).

A comprehensive overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buy-back program as well as the details of the above transactions, inclusive of the indication of the regulated markets where purchases were made, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: buy-back program chart.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20191010_PR_CNH_Industrial_Buyback_periodic_report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/290d76ac-9501-47c3-a730-4d9981ceeda9)

