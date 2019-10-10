Global threat detection and security technologies company, Smiths Detection is showcasing for the first time an integrated checkpoint solution at inter airport Europe 2019, which harnesses biometric technology to enable risk-based screening practices.

With air passenger growth predicted to double by 2037, the aviation industry will be challenged to support this capacity growth whilst providing operational efficiencies and meeting shifting passenger expectations of the airport experience.1 To cope with this growth, biometric technology is being increasingly adopted at airport Border Control gates, bag drop and boarding gates.

As leaders in providing checkpoint solutions to airports across the world, Smiths Detection has partnered with experts in the field of biometry to, for the first time, create a proof of concept which integrates biometric identity management solutions with class-leading screening solutions. Inter airport delegates are invited to experience the biometric capable checkpoint in action which also employs Smiths Detection's advanced CT scanner, HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, the iCMORE Weapons automatic object recognition capability and the advanced tray return system, iLane.evo.

Biometrics is the 'unique identifier' for passengers, and through integration of biometrics directly into the checkpoint, passengers can be matched with their trays to enable real-time risk-based screening. Risk-based screening is designed to increase operational efficiency and effectiveness through continual risk assessments relevant to the individual passenger journey, resulting in shorter and easier journeys for passengers.

Through passenger and tray identification, new data insights can be gathered to inform decision making at airports based on flights, airlines or destinations. Matching passengers with trays also enables the sharing of screening results with transit or arrival airports, and the combination of hold baggage and checkpoint screening results.

"At Smiths Detection, we're dedicated to delivering a seamless passenger journey and we are very excited to be driving biometric checkpoint technology forward in a rapidly developing marketplace," said Smiths Detection Vice President Europe, Africa and Marketing Tony Tielen. "As a trusted partner to airports across the world, we are working with the aviation industry to deliver risk-based screening at departure, transit and arrival airports to streamline the checkpoint journey to make it even safer and more efficient."

"Biometrics is an urgently needed solution to provide seamless checkpoint security," said Global Market Director Aviation, Richard Thompson. "Ever increasing air passenger traffic plus advances in biometrics, artificial intelligence and integrated screening technology mean that risk-based screening is now firmly on the fast track. We look forward to offering a preview of the checkpoint solution of the future to delegates at inter airport Europe 2019."

At the beginning of 2018, SITA, the airlines technology supplier, reported that 77% of airports and 71% of airlines were planning major programs or R&D in biometric ID management over the next five years.

Airlines are responding to demands from passengers as 57% of passengers would "definitely use biometrics" if it helps them get quicker through the boarding process, according to SITA.

According to the IATA 2018 Passenger Survey, 45% of air travellers choose biometric identification as a replacement of their passport.

Over 65 percent of passenger's were inclined towards sharing additional personal information to speed up their processing at the airport. Speed and convenience are paramount, according to IATA.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our mission is to help make the world a safer place and do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

