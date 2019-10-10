The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

10 October 2019

The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Board is announcing further changes as part of its succession plan.

The Company announced on 2 August 2019 that Ms Jane Tufnell intended to retire from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM on 9 October 2019. The Board hereby confirms Jane's retirement as intended. As noted in the August announcement, Jane has served on the Board from the Company's inception and the Board is grateful for her valued contributions, wise counsel, experience and commitment to the Company.

The Board also announced on 2 August 2019 that it had commenced a search for an additional non-executive Director as part of an ongoing Board refreshment programme. The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Michelle McGrade as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 10 October 2019.

Ms McGrade has a depth of experience as a non-executive director and in advisory and consultancy roles. She has broad experience across the investment management industry, including asset management and private wealth. Ms McGrade is currently a non-executive Director of M&G Securities Ltd and Advisor to the Investment Committee of the Sainsbury's Pension Scheme. She also carries out independent consultancy work focusing primarily on making investing understandable to the general public. In addition, Ms McGrade was previously Chief Investment Officer of Virgin Money Chief Investment Officer of TD Direct Investing (Europe) where she was also an Executive committee member and Chair of the Investment Committee.

As the Chairman will reach nine years of tenure at the AGM in 2020, it is intended that he will retire at the AGM in line with the recommendations of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance. This will return the Board to five Directors.

There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45