ProPhotonix Limited Announces 5-Year Master Purchase Agreement - Fortune 50 CGLM

Five-Year Master Purchase Agreement from a Fortune 50 conglomerate

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / ProPhotonix Limited, (OTC: STKR; London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces the award of a five year supply agreement, for custom LED illumination devices and maintenance products, from a Fortune 50 conglomerate (the "Agreement").

The custom LED illumination devices feature a unique design incorporating multiwavelength configurations and automated software to control spectral balance and the automated configuration of hardware deployment.

The Agreement runs for five years unless otherwise terminated pursuant to various provisions of the Agreement. Whilst the Agreement does not stipulate or require that the customer makes any purchases, ProPhotonix anticipates that expected revenue could equate to approximately $1 million per annum.

Commenting on the Agreement, Tim Losik, President and CEO of ProPhotonix stated:

"The Agreement is the culmination of nearly four years of work with our customer, ultimately delivering innovative solutions and capability that will provide them with a superior market solution. These solutions do more than just provide light - they communicate with the control features of the entire system through our custom software and design features. Every engineering discipline at ProPhotonix including optics, electronics, mechanics, materials, software and manufacturing, participated from concept to commercialization. With over 15 years' experience in custom LED and laser module design, ProPhotonix delivers solutions across a wide range of industries including the dental, medical and pharmaceutical industries."

