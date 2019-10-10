Stockholm, October 10, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in SpectraCure AB's shares (short name: SPEC) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. SpectraCure belongs to the health care sector and was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. SpectraCure is focused on cancer treatment with medical devices containing laser light sources and photo reactive drugs, called interstitial photodynamic tumor treatment (PDT). The treatment methodology is suitable for internal solid tumors of various kinds, including prostate and pancreas, but also in other indications such as head and neck cancer. SpectraCure was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. "The fact that we are able to switch to the Premier segment is an important strategic step in our desire to facilitate institutional and international ownership of SpectraCure," said Masoud Khayyami, CEO of SepctraCure. "The Premier segment is targeting companies that are preparing for a main market listing, with higher disclosure and accounting standards than the regular Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. The rules on the Premier segment corresponds very much to the rules of Nasdaq's regulated main market. This suits our plans well." "We welcome SpectraCure to the Premier segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate SpectraCure on its successful switch and look forward to supporting the company on its continued growth journey." SpectraCure AB has G&W Fondkommission as its Certified Adviser. About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com