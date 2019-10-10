Anaqua to Unify and Streamline Shiseido's IP Management

Anaqua signs Japanese cosmetics company, continuing growth in Asian IP market

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2019, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that Japanese cosmetics company Shiseidohas selected the ANAQUA platform to manage its global patent and trademark portfolio, further strengthening Anaqua's client base in Asia Pacific.

Shiseido produces many of the world's leading cosmetics brands and has a vast patent and trademark portfolio. The ANAQUA platform will support Shiseido's beauty innovation by helping the global cosmetics company streamline IP operations and enhance their portfolio strategy.

"Shiseido is a truly iconic Japanese brand and global market leader, and I am delighted to welcome the company to our growing client community in Asia Pacific," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "We are working closely with Shiseido and have added several enhancements to facilitate the company's processes that will be of great benefit to its IP operations."

With ANAQUA, Shiseido has access to a variety of IP enhancements including web-based collaboration tools to improve operational efficiency, a customized interface to match the company's priorities and process improvements, and email management to support paperless IP operation. Dashboard and report features will provide Shiseido advanced operational insight with enhanced data visualization and powerful analytics. With ANAQUA, Shiseido can now use a single workflow system to clear trademark and brand matters in one centralized database. The company will also utilize Anaqua's Awards Management module, which allows the tracking of payment schemes, milestones, and awards related to innovation and patent activity.

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property.

About Shiseido

For more information about Shiseido, please visit shiseidogroup.com.

