Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNJ8 ISIN: CA09564P1036 Ticker-Symbol: 7BL 
Frankfurt
10.10.19
08:15 Uhr
0,565 Euro
+0,032
+5,91 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
10.10.2019 | 09:20
(110 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Completes Second Tranche Of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTC:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release dated September 16, 2019. In connection with the second tranche closing, the Company issued 250,000 common shares at a price of $1.00 per share for gross proceeds of $250,000.

The Company intends to use the funds to conduct mineral exploration work to advance its properties as well as for general working capital. The securities issued will be subject to a hold period expiring six months and one day from the date of issuance.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: ranavig@gmail.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/562684/Blue-Lagoon-Completes-Second-Tranche-Of-Private-Placement


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE