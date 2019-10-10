Enzymatica Recruits New Director of Quality Assurance

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica has hired Åsa Anderlind to serve as Director Quality Assurance and be part of the company's management group. Åsa will be responsible for quality assurance at Enzymatica, including maintenance and streamlining of the processes in the company's ISO 13485 certified quality management system. She has extensive experience at medical device and pharmaceutical companies. Åsa is starting at Enzymatica in October 2019.

Åsa Anderlind comes most recently from QPharma, where she was responsible for GMP training and internal audits. Before that she was Director of Quality Assurance at Euro Diagnostica AB and Wieslab AB (subsidiary) for ten years. She has also held various quality assurance positions at BioInvent, Ferring and Biopool.

"We are extremely pleased to have Åsa Anderlind join us at Enzymatica. With her solid and extensive experience in the field of quality assurance, she will contribute additional key skills in the development of our business, especially in quality assurance related to medical device products," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

"I look forward to working at Enzymatica, which with its barrier technology has tremendous development potential, especially in international markets," says Åsa Anderlind.

For more information please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg

CEO Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46(0)708-86-53-70

Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister

Head of Corporate Communications

Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)701-88-50-21

Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

Åsa Anderlind

Director of Quality Assurance

Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)702-616751

Email: asa.anderlind@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells medical devices for infection-related diseases. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is ColdZyme, which can prevent colds and reduce the duration of disease.

Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.

Tel: +46 (0)8-463-83-00

Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Enzymatica AB, Ideon Science Park, 223 70 Lund Phone: +46-46-286-31-00, www.enzymatica.se, www.coldzyme.se

