This new "Automotive Industry in Russia" report contains information on automotive vehicle production in Russia, particularly passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Besides cumulative data and analysis of the trends in the Russian automotive industry, this report comprises information on each enterprise including last year's results and production dynamics for recent years as well as actual information about the current activity and prospects of development. The research specialists have also prepared a forecast of vehicle production in Russia in 2019.

1.77 million vehicles were produced in Russia in 2018, that is 13.9% more than a year ago. So Russian automotive production has been growing for two years, following four years of decline. 93,500 passenger cars (+10.8%) and 15,000 trucks (+2.7%) were exported. About 87% of automotive production in Russia is generated by passenger cars; that is 1.55 million vehicles (+16%). The share of domestic manufactures increased slightly during the year and came up to 23.1% or 358,400 cars. So the share of foreign brands came up to 76.9%; that is 1.19 million vehicles in terms of numbers.

AVTOVAZ remains the leader of the Russian automotive industry, having increased its passenger car production by 20.2% up to 364,300 vehicles in 2018.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus plant in St. Petersburg registered the next own record, having assembled 246,500 Hyundai and KIA vehicles last year (+5.6%). Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad is on the third place with 202,700 foreign cars assembled (+47.2%).

In 2018, truck enterprises in Russia manufactured 165,900 vehicles, which is 2.1% less than a year ago. The traditional leader here is Gorky Automobile Plant with 60,100 light and medium-duty vehicles (+1.5%). KAMAZ, which is in the second place, decreased its production by 6% to 36,300 trucks in 2018. Ulyanovsk automobile plant, which the third largest truck manufacturer in Russia, produced 21,300 light commercial vehicles (-15.2%).

In 2018, Russian enterprises manufactured 47,800 buses, which is 12.3% more than a year ago. So, after the slight decline in 2017, the growth of bus production in our country resumed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Automotive production in Russia

Dynamics of passenger car production

Structure of passenger car production

Dynamics of truck production

Structure of truck production

Dynamics of bus production

Structure of bus production

Export of passenger cars and trucks

Results of foreign vehicle assembly in Russia

Forecast of passenger car production in Russia

Forecast of commercial vehicle production in Russia

2. Major automotive enterprises in Russia

3. Other enterprises

4. Prospective enterprises

