Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining Corp Update - Drilling Results - Gold Drop Property - Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it's partner GGX Gold Corp has released assay results for the first ten holes drilled in 2019 at the Gold Drop property in Greenwood, BC.

Significant assay results were obtained in five of the ten holes, as provided in the table below.

Hole From To Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Tellurium

(ppm) Description COD19-01 28.36 28.74 0.38 145.00 1430.0 >500 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-01 28.74 29.18 0.44 3.98 37.6 50.8 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-01 32.21 32.61 0.40 5.08 31.2 22.5 Granodiorite, pyrite COD19-06 66.00 66.61 0.61 2.43 38.7 23.6 Quartz veinlet COD19-07 61.83 62.33 0.50 2.21 7.2 10.35 Clay altered granodiorite COD19-07 62.33 62.78 0.45 2.11 9.6 6.7 Quartz vein, pyrite COD19-08 84.38 85.00 0.62 2.85 23.5 13.2 Silica-pyrite breccia COD19-10 13.90 14.20 0.30 7.43 38.7 87.1 Quartz vein, pyrite COD19-10 15.00 15.54 0.54 10.60 51.1 56.7 Quartz vein, pyrite



Abbreviations: m=meters, g/t = grams per tonne, ppm = parts per million (equivalent to grams per tonne). The lengths reported in the tables above and below are core interval lengths and not true widths; there is insufficient information to estimate true thickness.

Weighted average grades for the intercepts in holes 1 and 10 are provided in the table below:

Hole From To Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Tellurium

(ppm) Description COD19-01 28.36 29.18 0.82 69.33 682.9 259* Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-07 61.83 62.78 0.95 2.16 8.3 8.6 COD19-10 13.90 15.54 1.64 5.11 24.9 36 Quartz vein, pyrite



*Provisional value: one Telluruim analysis in hole 1 exceeded the upper detection limit and will be re-analyzed at a later date.

The drilling tested above, below and along strike of the best intercepts from 2018 (refer to news release dated February 27, 2019). The results confirm the presence of potentially economic mineralization in the COD vein at the Gold Drop property.

Analytical results reported above were provided by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold were done by fire assay with AA finish on 50 gram sub-samples, or by metallics sieve analyses. Analyses for silver and tellurium were by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Silver results greater than 100 ppm were reanalyzed using a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES or AAS finish on a 0.4g sub-sample. Quality control was monitored using analytical results for reference standards and blank samples inserted into the sample stream at a frequency of 5% each.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

imen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under option agreements. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights buildings and equipment as well as a permit for the construction of an underground decline.

