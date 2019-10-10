Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909943 ISIN: AT0000652011 Ticker-Symbol: EBO 
Tradegate
10.10.19
11:33 Uhr
28,600 Euro
+0,230
+0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,470
28,680
12:01
28,400
28,640
12:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ERSTE GROUP
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG28,600+0,81 %
RHI MAGNESITA NV41,380-2,13 %