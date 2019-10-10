Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting (FRR) business is enjoying a record year for industry recognition following a number of notable award wins. Most recently Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting has been named the Best Regulatory Reporting System, 2019, by Bobsguide

The accolade recognizes global excellence and innovation in the field and was decided by the news intelligence service's independent editorial panel of experts following an in depth pitch process, including client feedback. Bobsguide has been publishing breaking financial technology news and in depth features since 1995 and counts the world's leading financial institutions and technology vendors among its 70,000 monthly subscribers.

This recognition follows success in the following awards for 2019:

International Regulatory Reporting Firm of the Year, 2019 Finance Monthly RegTech Firm of the Year, 2019

Other notable pieces of independent industry recognition this year include Risk magazine awarding the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award for the second year running. Waters Technology, meanwhile, named the company the Best Market Risk Solution Provider in its annual Technology Rankings. Wolters Kluwer FRR is also this year's Category Winner for Regulatory Reporting in the annual RiskTech100 report, published by Chartis Research. This is the seventh time in eight years that Wolters Kluwer FRR has achieved this honor.

"Wolters Kluwer FRR offers integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions for managing clients' increasingly complex finance, risk and regulatory reporting obligations," notes Claudio Salinardi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer FRR. "Increased regulatory scrutiny necessitates action by banks and Wolters Kluwer is on hand to provide its clients with the toolkit to tackle their exacting requirements, whether that's on premise or with our recently launched software-as-a-service (SaaS) Regulatory reporting solution. We thank Bobsguide and all those institutions who have recognized our excellence and innovation throughout 2019 and look forward to working with our expanding client base, sharing our leading capabilities in the field."

As part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening client services Wolters Kluwer FRR recently launched its SaaS Regulatory Reporting solution the first time that the company's OneSumX regulatory software has been made available on the cloud. The launch aligns with the cloud technology strategies the company's customers are adopting, providing predictability of cost and lower total costs of ownership. Wolters Kluwer FRR has also unveiled a major upgrade to its OneSumX Regulatory Engine, which will be rolled out for on-premise installations of OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting, and immediately available in the new SaaS offering for clients across Europe and Asia Pacific. The new Regulatory Engine is characterized by its enhanced performance and better user experience, in terms of speed, automation and scalability.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide.

