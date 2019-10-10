AddSearch Adds Personalization to Further Boost Website Search Accuracy for Users

HELSINKI, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Today website search platform AddSearch announced the wide release of personalized search results for website visitors performing onsite searches. The new personalization feature allows people to quickly find information, based on each individual's interests.

This feature is set to vastly improve the user experience, and therefore the conversion performance of websites using AddSearch's enterprise-grade website search solution.

"One of the biggest frustrations users have when it comes to websites is not finding the information they need quickly," AddSearch CEO Antti Ala-Ilkka said. "Personalized search allows them to get more accurate and relevant search results. This is a win-win for everyone. Visitors will get the information they need as quickly as possible, and site owners can benefit from the better business they can gain from satisfied and engaged users."

The new personalization feature adds a whole new dimension to AddSearch's already powerful offering. Personalized search allows each website visitor to be shown highly relevant and timely results that are tailored to the visitor's preferences and past activities. Web behavior, account settings, and purchase histories can all be used as bases for each user's personalized search results. If a customer has shown to prefer to purchase a specific brand, personalized search can be configured to exclusively show that customer the specific brand in the search results, increasing the likelihood of conversion.

Leveraging this capability can significantly increase sales and fast-track growth.

The AddSearch team of search experts also closely works with site owners to quickly develop and deploy rules around tailored personalization cases to fine-tune the experience.

AddSearch's site search solution has been used by organizations of all sizes in many verticals, including Carnival Cruise Line, Toyota, Bitnami, Fujifilm and the City of Sydney.

Aside from providing their services to tourism, consumer goods, retail and publishing brands, AddSearch has helped institutions of higher learning like Robert Gordon University in Scotland and Harper Adams University in England to significantly increase traffic to their course pages. It also has provided sophisticated site search experiences such as a multi-domain search feature to international organizations like the European Broadcasting Union.

AddSearch is cloud-based and is available through subscription tiers that vary depending on a site's size and traffic. Its combination of features and support from knowledgeable search experts makes it an attractive alternative to other enterprise-grade search solutions.

"Creating a personalized user experience typically requires a high level of expertise and a lot of time to accomplish. It's important to us that people enjoy the benefits of personalized search without much fuss," Ala-Ilkka concluded.

About AddSearch

AddSearch offers a site search platform that helps visitors get relevant search results instantly. The company was founded in 2013 to provide fast and accurate custom site search to websites. AddSearch is backed by Vision+, a venture capital firm that invests in promising Internet and SaaS services. AddSearch is headquartered in Finland and has customers based in over 50 countries around the world.

