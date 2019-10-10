In 2019 Q3 the company considerably increased the volume of loans issued, reaching EUR 5.12 M and, compared to 2018 Q3 grew by 30%. During the first 9 months of 2019, volume of loans issued totalled to EUR 14,16 M. This is a 40% increase compared to first 9 months of 2018. Payment initiation service (PIS) continued to grow. In 2019 Q3, the company performed over 868 K transactions, compared to 132 K transactions in 2018 Q3. Transaction volume grew almost 6 times. You can find more information in the attached report. Andrius Liukaitis CFO T.: +370 601 89654 E.: andrius@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=741214